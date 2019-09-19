Motorcyclist dead following crash in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Sevier County.
The crash happened on I-70 near mile marker 28 when troopers say a solo rider veered off the roadway in a curve and was unable to get back on the road.
Troopers said they are investigating wind as a contributing factor in the crash.
