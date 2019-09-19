Motorcyclist dead following crash in Sevier County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Wetlands turning into a wasteland. It's a concern in Salt Lake County. For decades, the area on 2100 South between 6500 and 7200 West has collected excess garbage along the road. Now the health department thinks a road closure is the best solution.

A Rigo Tovar Cd, a Pepsi can, a million milk jugs and someone’s backseat —all illegally dumped and now a road could be closed as a result.

Cans, cigarette butts, boxes, and bottles...it’s pretty easy talking trash on 2100 South.

“Garbage depends on the day, anywhere from old boats, tires just trash in general, it just depends,” said Chance Anderson with Rhine Construction.

Anderson works on 7200 West; he sees the wetlands and hates the trash but worried this new road closure proposal could mean trouble.

“I know it affects the businesses, especially bland recycling, they’ve been here forever and service the community and do a lot of good here, you essentially shut down the road you shut them down. I don’t think the lane closed is the answer,” said Anderson.

But the Salt Lake County Health Department doesn’t know what else to do. They spent $50, 000 dollars on a clean-up of the area last year, and the garbage is back to lining the edge of the protected wetlands.

Much of the dumping is taking place in the water areas called playas. Those areas could be contaminated with hazardous waste,” said Tom Trevino with the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Tires harbor mosquitos and the trash brings on the rodents. So now the health department and several other agencies proposed to close the stretch of road for a year—to more easily catch lawbreakers

“It’s a bit of a problem seeing someone coming down the road and potentially lead to them being caught or identified as somebody who is illegally dumping,” said Trevino.

If caught, you can face a fine or repeat offenders could possibly face jail time, but Trevino says this wasteland is a waste with a dump just a block away.

“This is one way they can avoid having to pay the fees for dumping at the landfill.”

A public hearing on the matter is expected to happen on October 18