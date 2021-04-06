Motorcyclist dead after Pioneer Crossing crash

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with the back end of a box van near Pioneer Crossing on Monday.

Lehi Police tell ABC4 a box van was headed north on 300 East and started to make a left-hand turn onto Pioneer Crossing.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified 28-year-old man, was traveling east on Pioneer Crossing when he struck the back of the van.

Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Three people in the van were not injured, but the driver of the van was cited for failure to yield.

No other details are available at this time.