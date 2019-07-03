Motorcyclist dead after crash in Layton

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – A man is dead after crash in Layton Tuesday evening. The crashed happened at Main Street and Antelope Drive around 8:45 p.m.

Layton police said a male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed. Layton Sgt. Clarke said the motorcyclist went through the intersection at Antelope Drive and collided with a car that was turning.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died due to his injuries, Sgt. Clarke said.

There were three people in the car. A female victim sustained serious injuries. She was taken to University of Utah hospital.

Police said both vehicles had green lights when the crash occurred.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: