Motorcyclist crashes in Sunset, Sunday

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating a Sunday motorcycle crash.

On March 7, Utah Highway Patrol shares that a motorcyclist was heading northbound on I-15 near mile marker 337 around 6:54 p.m. when it came into contact with a vehicle.

Officers say the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when they lost control, laid down the bike, which continued forward and hit the back of a passenger vehicle.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Michael Gordon, the motorcyclist was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Officers say the motorcyclist, who is in his 20s, was conscious and alert. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and is currently in stable condition.

Officials suspect impaired driving as a possible factor. 

Northbound lanes of I-15 were temporarily closed for 20 minutes.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.

