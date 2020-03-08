LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4 News, St. George News) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue assisted in helping a motorcyclist who fell into a ravine in La Verkin Saturday afternoon, according to St. George News.
Rescuers were called around 3 p.m. to an area off state Route 9 after receiving calls that one of the members of a group of motorcyclists had crashed. Rescuers were able to reach the injured rider thought the use of ATVs.
The rider was flown by Intermountain Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center, but their condition is not known.
You can read more about the incident at Stgeorgeutah.com
What others are clicking on:
- Pilot receives minor injuries after crashing plane traveling from Moab to Colorado
- Prosecutor clears 4 Utah officers of wrongdoing in shooting
- Motorcycle rider rescued after falling into a ravine in La Verkin
- Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders
- The IUP Panel on Super Tuesday and beyond