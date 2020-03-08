Motorcycle rider rescued after falling into a ravine in La Verkin

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4 News, St. George News) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue assisted in helping a motorcyclist who fell into a ravine in La Verkin Saturday afternoon, according to St. George News.

Rescuers were called around 3 p.m. to an area off state Route 9 after receiving calls that one of the members of a group of motorcyclists had crashed. Rescuers were able to reach the injured rider thought the use of ATVs.

The rider was flown by Intermountain Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center, but their condition is not known.

You can read more about the incident at Stgeorgeutah.com

