Motorcycle crash on Mirror Lake Highway leaves one dead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning on Mirror Lake Highway leaving the motorcycle driver dead. Just before 10 a.m., a 65-year-old man was traveling on SR 150 Mirror Lake Highway when he struck a deer on his motorcycle near milepost 43.

The driver was wearing full protective motorcycle cycle gear including a helmet, leather, and riding boots. After the driver collided with the deer, he was transported via air with life-threatening injuries.

SR 150 was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., the motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries and passed away.