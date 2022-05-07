SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Mother’s Day Weekend, Utah! We saw above average temperatures to close the work week, but an unsettled pattern will settle in for the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies moved into the state thanks to a weak cold front, and Saturday brings temperatures that will run 5-10 degrees cooler than Friday, with some spots dipping even more. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s along the Wasatch Front, but the warmth will hold on with the help of southerly winds down South. St. George will make it into the upper 80s, with many 70s throughout the rest of the south. The winds are going to be the biggest issue for the southern half of the state. A Wind Advisory is posted for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands, Glen Canyon Recreation Area and Kanab from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Areas under the advisory can expect 50 mph wind gusts and the potential for blowing dust creating hazy conditions.

While Northern Utah could see the chance of a Saturday shower, skies in Southern Utah will be clear with dry conditions. The whipping winds also bring an elevated fire risk to the southern part of the state, so any fire start could easily spread with gusty winds and dry conditions.

Our Mother’s Day will follow a similar theme from our Saturday. Temperatures will come down even more with northern Utah mainly seeing 50s and 60s and southern Utah seeing 60s and 70s. Winds will continue to be strong in southern Utah, with blowing dust potential yet again. Utah’s National Parks also get a healthy dose of wind this weekend, with gust anywhere between 30-50 mph. So, be prepared if you have plans to be at the parks.

In northern Utah the wet weather potential will be higher on Sunday with a little more energy present in the atmosphere. We’ll find scattered valley rain and mountain snow from Sunday into Monday. Most mountains north of I-70 will see minor accumulations with a few inches plus being possible in places like the Cottonwoods, which can expect 2-4″ from this storm.

With even cooler temperatures filtering in by Monday, there is potential for some snow to mix down into our valleys. Like our last storm though, any accumulations likely stay above 5000 and anything over 2 inches staying above 7000 ft. We get a brief break from the activity Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, which will allow highs to rebound a little closer to average for this time of year.

Bottom line? Weather changes have arrived, so have a safe and happy Mother’s Day weekend!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!