Mother, young child struck by vehicle in Price

The scene where a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Price. (Price City Police)

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – A mother and her child are recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Price on Monday.

Price City Police say the two were in the crosswalk at Carbon Avenue and Main Street at around 2 p.m. when they were hit.

They were transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

“They are both stable though understandably shaken up,” Price City Police say.

Authorities add the driver stayed on scene, was cooperative, and has been cited.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to take extra precautions around intersections and crosswalks as we continue to have complaints of drivers not yielding to pedestrians on the roadway and in crosswalks,” Price Police say. “This accident could have been avoided and could have had much more dire of an outcome.”

Within the last month, Utah has seen multiple auto-pedestrian crashes.

A 58-year-old man was killed in Ogden as he was crossing the street late one June night. A day earlier, a man was killed after being struck by a truck in South Jordan.

An Ogden man was killed while crossing a Clearfield roadway when a vehicle struck him and drove off.

On July 4, a two-year-old was struck and killed in a ‘tragic accident’ in Payson when a family member hit him while moving a vehicle in a driveway.