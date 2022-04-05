LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month and local police agencies are cautioning drivers on the dangers of not paying attention at the wheel.

The consequences could cost more than a traffic ticket, as one woman ABC4 spoke with knows this heartbreak firsthand.

Kristina Morris says she continues to share stories of her daughter BaiLee DiBernardo, who died six years ago after being hit by two cars driven by distracted drivers.

While the memories won’t bring her back, Kristina she hopes her messages will keep someone else from being a distracted driving victim.

“I share her story because we need to change and that’s what BaiLee would want me to do,” Morris tells ABC4.

According to police, 17-year-old DiBernardo and a classmate were on their way to school when the tragedy struck.

While the two students were using a crosswalk on Fort Lane near Layton High School, both were hit by a pickup truck, throwing BaiLee’s body down the street.

At some point, a second car ran over BaiLee, dragging her even further down the road.

BaiLee succumbed to her injuries, while her classmate survived. It’s a day Kristina Morris will never forget

“This has taken away everything that has existed in me,” Morris tells ABC4.

BaiLee left behind a family mourning including a brother who will never know her and a younger sister still heavily impacted by this incident. Kristin Morris says “she’s scared to death to walk across the crosswalk at her school” for fear of the unthinkable happening.

Morris says she’s been working with Zero Fatalities and continues to share BaiLee’s story for a number of reasons.

“It can happen to anybody all it takes is one bad decision and taking your eye off the roads,” she said.

She also says both drivers and pedestrians should take responsibility to alleviate these tragedies, adding that “we should not be multitasking while driving.”

“BaiLee would’ve been 23-years-old this year, probably have a boyfriend, and just finished college,” said Morris.

She describes her daughter as full of life, adventurous and spunky.

Morris says she doesn’t want more families living through the same nightmare she and her family have endured these past six years.

“The way they drove that day took my daughter’s life,” Morris added.