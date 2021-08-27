Mother says she ‘had to’ stab young son for ‘Satan,’ ‘Mother Mary’: St. George Police

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after a young boy had to be hospitalized in southern Utah for multiple lacerations to his neck. Arresting documents show the woman was taken into custody on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

At around 11 a.m. Thursday, St. George Police say they received a report of a child who had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from an assault. Officers quickly responded to the scene at a motel to render aid. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Police originally identified the boy as being 10-years-old but have corrected his age to be 8-years-old.

In arresting documents, authorities say the boy’s 28-year-old mother admitted to attempting to suffocate the boy with a pillow before stabbing him in the throat with scissors. When asked why she did it, officers report the woman stated at different times that it was for “Satan” or “Mother Mary” and that she “had to” do it.

St. George Police spoke with a motel employee who originally contacted 911. The employee told officers she saw a boy running through the alley between two buildings screaming for help and saying his mother was trying to suffocate him earlier in the day Thursday. A short distance behind him was his mother who told the employee “don’t worry, he just got his butt whooped.” The boy and his mother then returned to their room.

About two hours later, a housekeeper told the employee he saw the boy outside of his room saying his mother wanted to kill him. The housekeeper told the boy to go back into the room while he contacted police. After the motel employee contacted 911, she says she went to the room and saw the boy laying on the bed with blood throughout the room. St. George Police say the employee thought the boy was dead.

St. George Police were able to find the mother and take her into custody. When discussing the incident, police say the woman told them she had tried suffocating the boy with a pillow, stabbed him in the throat with scissors, and admitted she was “high.” According to arresting documents, when the woman was told the boy was in surgery and asked if she wanted him to recover, she responded “no.”

The woman was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for attempted murder, child abuse intentionally inflicting serious physical injury, and violating a protective order. St. George Police requested a no bail warrant for the woman. The condition of the boy is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the woman is currently on probation for driving under the influence out of Colorado and has a Protective Order out of Greeley, Colo., where the boy is listed as the protected person. The woman also has an active warrant out of the Washington County Justice Court for domestic violence-related charges. In that case, arresting documents show the woman allegedly attacked her brother in front of his wife and child. She was arrested for two counts of domestic violence in front of a child and assault.