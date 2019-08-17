Mother of man shot by SLCPD: ‘You let him go to fire at him’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Just hours after Salt Lake City Police released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting on Friday, ABC4 spoke with the mother of the man shot and killed.

“It’s the worst day of my life,” said Bobbette Santiago. “I get a phone that my son was shot and killed.”

Bobbette says she now wants to know the names of the officers who killed her son Richie Santiago.

“I have that right,” said Ms. Santiago. “I’m fighting for my son right now to find out their records. As his mother, I have that right.”

On August 5th, the 29-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a car at Park Place Apartments.

At the time, police were responding to a 911 hang-up call when the vehicle was spotted and identified by police as being involved in a shots fired call the month prior.

“I know they pulled that car over for a shooting that happened a month prior,” said Ms. Santiago. “That had nothing to do with my son. If that’s the case, they should have pulled everyone out of that car and sat them on the side of the road.”

During the stop, police body cam footage shows Richie tried to flee the vehicle.

It was after police checked and discovered Richie had active warrants for felony and misdemeanor fleeing as well as domestic violence assault.

When police tried to arrest Richie, that’s when things started to unfold with him eventually pulling a gun on officers who shot and killed him.

Bobbette shares her thoughts after seeing the video.

“You could have grabbed my son, but you let him go to fire at him. He didn’t have a gun until four or five shots later.”

The Santiagos are originally from San Bernardino, California. Bobbette is now trying to raise money to get her son’s body back to California.

