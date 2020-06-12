Mother of boys involved in Ogden hit-and-run wants justice

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The mother of the boys involved in the hit and run in Ogden is asking for justice. This comes after Ogden police arrested 27-year-old Chaz Wolford as the one suspected of hitting three boys and fleeing the scene on Harrison Blvd. in Ogden on May 14.

Sherry Rynes says she was expecting closure after finding out who hit her sons, leaving one with several broken bones and in the hospital, but says she won’t feel at peace until restitution is paid by Wolford. She says she was able to find out who the suspect was through community members, that’s when she was able to give more information to police to track Wolford down.

“He said he was at a mutual friends house with somebody of Chaz, and they were bragging about the hit-and-run and he took off to Montana for two weeks, that’s when they picked him up on other charges, then caught him for this,” said Rynes.

Rynes says Wolford attempted to conceal his car with blue spray paint, after witnesses and the boys say they remember a red Mazda pick-up truck. Wolford is now in Weber County Jail and has been charged with a hit-and-run involving a serious bodily injury, failure to maintain a lane, driving on a denied driver license and operating a vehicle without insurance.