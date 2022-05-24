OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A video showing an Ogden School District student getting punched and kicked in the girl’s bathroom last week is making its rounds on social media. On Tuesday, ABC4 met with her mother, who is speaking out about the incident.

“My daughter says they tricked her into the bathroom, her “friends” did and, well, that’s where this happened and they hit her,” said Perla Gonzalez, the mother of the student.

She says once she arrived at the school, she took her daughter to the emergency room where they did an MRI. She says her daughter had a concussion and internal bleeding in her head. The doctor told her that her daughter needs around a month to recover.

“If she got hit again in the head, she could have been left blind or something else could’ve happened to her,” she said.

Gonzalez says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened and that her daughter has been bullied for around a year since their family moved to the U.S. from Mexico.

“At first they would push her around when she was leaving classes and they put gum in her hair so she had to cut her hair,” Gonzalez said.

Ogden School District released a statement, which says:

“Ogden School District is aware of this situation. Serious and appropriate disciplinary steps are being taken. Ogden Police Department is also conducting a criminal investigation.”

Gonzalez says bullying is a serious issue and it’s important to take a stand against it.

“For parents, if children say something is happening, do not stay quiet about it. Go and talk to the school about it and if they don’t do anything, help them start,” she said.