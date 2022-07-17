SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners region continues to impact our weather pattern in the Beehive State on Sunday.

With a strong ridge in place, increasing southwest flow Sunday will aid in well-above-normal temperatures for much of the region. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for many locations Sunday afternoon and evening. Daytime high temperatures are expected to range from 100-105 degrees in much of northern Utah, and 105-110 degrees for areas of southern Utah. Heat related illnesses are a significant concern when temperatures are this hot, especially for sensitive groups. Salt Lake City could set a record high temperature this afternoon with 104 degrees in the forecast. The current record is 103 degrees, set back in 2006.

In addition to the heat on Sunday afternoon, another surge of monsoonal moisture is expected to move through as well. Nearly all of Utah has potential for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon with best chance for the Wasatch Front arriving early Sunday evening. Storms will generate strong outflow winds, heavy rain, and lighting. Flash flooding will remain a concern for areas east of I-15, anyone out recreating should keep a close eye on the forecast and storm threats.

Little change to the weather pattern is expected as we start the new work week. Temperatures will remain hot and slightly above normal with continued chances of isolated thunderstorms each afternoon through Thursday. An increase in westerly flow heading into the weekend could keep storm potential to the eastern side of the state.

Bottom Line? Excessive heat remains in place for now with risk for isolated severe thunderstorms.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!