SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a mother who police say kidnapped her 4-year-old son Monday in South Ogden.

Police are searching for 4-year-old Wyatt Pearce who is believed to have been kidnapped by his mother, 37-year-old Taryn Pearce.

A court order issued on Monday gave Wyatt Pearce’s father custody of the child. The court order directed law enforcement to assist in removing the 4-year-old from the custody of his mother. Taryn Pearce allegedly fled the area with the child.

Officers say Taryn Pearce, Wyatt and a boyfriend stayed at a local hotel in South Ogden Monday night. Taryn Pearce and Wyatt checked out of the hotel around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. The boyfriend has been interviewed.

Police do not have any information on a car that Taryn Pearce and Wyatt could be in.

Taryn Pearce is described as a white female, 5’4, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Wyatt Pearce is a white male, 3’2, 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Taryn Pearce or Wyatt, please contact Weber County Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or dial 911.

Wyatt is not believed to be in danger so the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to law enforcement.