Mother in Central charged with child abuse after one-year-old baby was found freezing by a creek

CENTRAL, Utah (ABC4) – A mother in Central has been charged with reckless endangerment and child abuse after being reported to the police by the father of the child.

According to court documents, at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, Washington County Sheriffs received a call from the father stating that the mother of his child, who was with their one-year-old son, had parked her truck at his residence but was nowhere to be found, and spotted the baby’s car seat and blanket on the ground outside of the truck.

A short time later, the father said that a friend of his had found the mother and their baby down by the creek and that the mother was soaked up to her waist.

When police arrived, the friend of the father said that he had heard yelling down by the creek and he then saw the baby with no shoes, no blanket, no socks, and no jacket, while the temperature outside was around 30 degrees and snow was on the ground.

EMTs were promptly called in and found that the baby’s feet were purple and that he was freezing, with his body visibly trembling.

The mother has said that she took her son by the creek about four hours earlier “because they haven’t been down there in a while.”

The report states that she claimed to have accidentally fallen into the creek.

She says that she did not have her phone on her, and that her son “kicked off his socks” and that she did not put them back on him at the time because “she did not realize they came off.”

The report also states that she tried walking back up from the creek, but could not do so because she was “stuck in a bush.”

Washington County Police state that they contacted the Division of Child and Family Services, who stated that they, “have numerous cases with the mother and the baby but did not have a valid address for her to open a case.”

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline at 855-323-3237. For more information, click here.