Mother charged with kidnapping after August AMBER Alert

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The mother accused of taking her daughter and causing an AMBER Alert in early August has been charged.

Court documents show 34-year-old Yorbalinda Vargas is facing one count of felony first-degree child kidnapping.

On Aug. 6, West Jordan Police activated an AMBER Alert for an infant and identified Vargas, the child’s mother, as the suspect. Later that morning, the AMBER Alert was canceled after both were found. Vargas was taken into custody without incident, police reported.

Authorities say Vargas was granted supervised visitation with her daughter. The father of the girl told police that during a supervised visit, Vargas had left with their child on Aug. 5.

While officers were investigating, they were able to speak with Vargas on the phone. She allegedly refused to disclose her location but admitted she was “not supposed to have” the child with her and “acknowledged she will get arrested if police were involved.”

After the AMBER Alert was issued, West Jordan Police say they received a tip on where Vargas and the child were. Police were able to locate them, safely reuniting the child with family and taking Vargas into custody without incident.

According to court documents, Vargas is being held without bail in Salt Lake County. In the State of Utah, a first-degree felony can carry a sentence of five years to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.