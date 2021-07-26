Mother arrested, accused of driving drunk and leaving daughter on the side of the road

HURRICANE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother is being accused of dropping her 7-year-old daughter off on the side of the road and driving drunk with a toddler in her vehicle in Southern Utah.

Arresting documents say Hurricane City Police were called to a home after a resident reported a young girl had come to their door.

According to police, the girl said her mom, drunk and “passed out on the side of the road,” had left her on the side of the road.

Officers say they found the mother’s car parked on the side of the road a few blocks from where the girl was located. In the vehicle with the mother as a 3-year-old.

After finding the woman, police say they determined she was driving under the influence.

The woman was booked into the Washington County Jail for driving under the influence and two counts of driving under the influence with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

The district attorney’s office has not yet filed formal charges.