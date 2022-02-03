Mother, 3 children taken to hospital after Provo car crash

by: Kiah Armstrong

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A mother, her three children and another driver were taken to a hospital following a car crash Thursday afternoon.

Police sa the crash was reported around 3:45 p.m., near East Lakeview Parkway and State Street.

A car traveling Westbound on Lakeview Parkway turned left and collided in front of a van that was traveling Southbound on State Street.

One of the cars was carrrying the mother and her three children. The mother, who is in her 30’s was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews. She and her children were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the van was another woman in her 30’s and she was taken to a hospital by a family member.

The age of the children involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

