Motel room catches fire, man flown to the hospital in critical condition

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Saturday around 9:35 p.m crews responded to reports of a motel fire in Sandy.

According to Chief Ryan McConaghie, the fire was located at the Majestic Rockies Motel. A motel room neighbor smelled smoke coming from a nearby room when he alerted management, who alerted authorities.

When Sandy Fire arrived on scene they discovered a 44-year-old man inside the motel room. Chief McConaghie said he was pulled out of the room with burns on his hands and face along with inhalation burns and flown to a nearby hospital.

The man is in the burn center in critical condition, officials add.

Investigators said the fire started on the bed, was accidental, and contained to one room. An estimated 30,000 was done in damages. No other injuries were reported.