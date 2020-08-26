Motel 6 shooting suspect booked into jail on multiple charges

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail stemming from a shooting Wednesday morning at a Motel 6.
Unified Police responded to reports on gunshots in the Midvale area at around 2:30 A.M.
According to UPD, 56-year-old Micheal Wes Burke was taken into custody at the S&S Storage located at 6850 South 400 West.
Following the UPD’s investigation, Burke was booked on several charges such as:
- Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury
- Aggravated Assault
- Felony discharge of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a restricted person
- Robbery
Amid the investigation, it was also discovered that Burke may be responsible for 2 bank robberies. One bank in Murray and another in Kearns, the FBI is handling that case.
