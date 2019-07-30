Most Utah families shell out cash for summer activities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) –Nearly 90 percent of Utah families spend money on summer activities for their kids, according to July 2019 data gathered for the Zions Bank Consumer Attitude Index.

A recent study shows Utah families with children spend an average of $830 and a median of $350 per family.

“As summer flies by many Utahns are thinking about family summer activities and in particular ensuring that children continue to learn and grow inactive ways throughout the summer months.”

The study also shows 11% of Utahns with children do not plan on setting aside funds for summer activities for children, summer camps, classes, and other activities.

