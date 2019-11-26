Most searched Thanksgiving side dishes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is just days away now and we all know it’s more than just about the turkey and ham. People love their side dishes as well.

The map in this video shows people are googling some pretty interesting foods.

In Texas, the most searched side dish is fruit salad. People in Ohio are googling stuffed mushrooms just ahead of Turkey Day. In North Dakota, people are on the hunt for low-carb options, Keto-soup being hot trending items in the Northern Plains state.

The most searched side dishes in the in US are casseroles, veggies, and dressing. Here in Utah, the most searched side dish is stuffing.

See the full list of trends here.

