Most overweight, obese U.S. cities: How Utah cities rank

UTAH (ABC4) – Americans are some of the most overweight people in the world, according to a new report, that says over 40% of U.S. adults are obese.

WalletHub recently released a list of American cities with the most overweight and obese residents.

According to the WalletHub, the 100 most populated metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems.

Here’s a look at the top ten metro areas WalletHub labeled as the most overweight:

1 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 2 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 3 Baton Rouge, LA 4 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 5 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 6 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 7 Jackson, MS 8 Mobile, AL 9 Lafayette, LA 10 Knoxville, TN

The Provo-Orem area is ranked 89th on the list, coming in behind the Sacrament-Roseville-Folsom, Cali. area.

Salt Lake City was ranked 91st behind San Francisco-Oakland-Berkley, Cali.

Coming in 100th? Urban Honolulu, Hawaii.

WalletHub also reports that Provo had the lowest percentage of physically inactive adults. The Utah County city was also ranked 95th on the list of percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

Many of the metro areas topping out WalletHub’s lists are in the southern U.S., including Augusta, Georgia; McAllen, Texas; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For more on this report, visit WalletHub.