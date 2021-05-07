Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Salt Lake City, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single-family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Homebuyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Salt Lake City.

#30. 146 E Sandrun, Salt Lake City

– Price: $1,990,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#29. 99 W South Temple Unit 2703, Salt Lake City

– Price: $1,999,900

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 2

#28. 99 W Temple St S Unit 2703, Salt Lake City

– Price: $1,999,900

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 2

#27. 254 E 7th Ave, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,000,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#26. 1134 E Harvard Ave, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,050,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#25. 2466 S Promontory Dr, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,100,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#24. 3182 E Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,150,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#23. 4225 S Mount Olympus Way, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,250,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

#22. 691 N Freeze Creek Cir, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,350,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 6

#21. 364 Capitol Ave Unit 200, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,450,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#20. 1485 E Harvard Ave, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#19. 2524 E Kentucky Ave S, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,794,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 7

#18. 6078 S Heughs Way E Unit 9, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#17. 4485 S Abinadi Rd, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,950,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#16. 4570 S Thousand Oaks Dr, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#15. 1714 E Fort Douglas Cir, Salt Lake City

– Price: $2,990,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.comhttps://8ee6ec4b2b8689c9250448c02624bc38.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#14. 364 Capitol Ave Unit 300, Salt Lake City

– Price: $3,000,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

#13. 1776 S Devonshire Dr E, Salt Lake City

– Price: $3,250,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 8

– Read more on realtor.com

#12. 2733 E Comanche Dr, Salt Lake City

– Price: $3,325,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

– Read more on realtor.com

#11. 9895 E Peruvian Acre, Salt Lake City

– Price: $3,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

#10. 4623 S Jupiter Dr E, Salt Lake City

– Price: $3,770,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

#9. 3826 E Thousand Oaks Cir S, Salt Lake City

– Price: $4,800,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

#8. 5678 E Twin Creek Rd S, Salt Lake City

– Price: $4,900,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 10

– Read more on realtor.com

#7. 2200 E Walker Ln, Salt Lake City

– Price: $5,950,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

#6. 4523 S Gilead Way, Salt Lake City

– Price: $6,000,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

#5. 350 N Federal Heights Cir, Salt Lake City

– Price: $6,750,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

– Read more on realtor.com

#4. 2318 E Walker Ln, Salt Lake City

– Price: $7,600,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 10

– Read more on realtor.com

#3. 2178 E Walker Ln, Salt Lake City

– Price: $8,995,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

#2. 2388 E Oakhill Dr, Salt Lake City

– Price: $9,999,900

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 9

– Read more on realtor.com

#1. 2750 E Creek Crossing Ln, Salt Lake City

– Price: $14,250,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 12

– Read more on realtor.com