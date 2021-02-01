Most avalanches this year caused by humans, including one killing a Park City man

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4) — The death of 57-year-old Kurt Damshroder marks the second person to die in an avalanche in Summit County this month.

His story, along with the late 31-year-old Kevin Jack Steuterman, have brought up heightened safety concerns in the backcountry.

Damshroder is the latest avalanche victim after being caught up in one in the backcountry.

Craig Gordon with Utah’s Avalanche Association said it is wise to listen to any warnings put out, especially if there is a high avalanche risk.

Damshroder had avalanche rescue gear with him when he died, but it wasn’t enough to save his life.

“Unfortunately the force of an avalanche is so great he didn’t survive the avalanche itself,” says Summit County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andrew Wright.

One of Kurt’s friends was with him at the time and performed CPR for more than an hour before (insert story hyperlink) having to ski down the mountain and get help.

“Unfortunately we have gotten good at these over the years,” said Wright.

Within the past month, two skiers have now died in an avalanche in Summit County; Damshroder on Sunday, and on January 11, 31-year-old Kevin Jack Steuterman.

“The problem right now is if you do trigger a slide it is going to break two to four feet deep,” says Gordon. “Avalanches are breaking hundreds of feet wide and they are running tremendous distances so they are taking out the entire season’s snowpack.”

Throughout the month of January, according to the Utah Avalanche Center, a majority of the days have been listed as considerable or high danger ratings for avalanches.

In Damschroder’s death, reports said he and his friend caused the avalanche.

In Steuterman’s death, it was likely he or other skiers he was with caused it.

“Human-triggered avalanches are likely and it’s not the kind of snowpack we can second guess or outsmart,” says Gordon.

On Saturday, there were 17 avalanches in the backcountry, including multiple catches and carries and close calls.

Since the new year, there have been more than 150 avalanches throughout Utah and more than half of those have been caused by skiers, snowboarders, or snowmobilers.

“People need to understand that risk,” says Wright. “It’s really sad, it’s a sad day.”

With more snow on the way and it piling on it the mountains the backcountry should not even be a thought in people’s minds according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

As Gordon said, you cannot outsmart an avalanche.