NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour, Night 1 at Madison Square Garden on February 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Big Loud)

WEST VALLEY CITY Utah (ABC4) – Country fans mark your calendars as multi-platinum country star Morgan Wallen heads to Utah this fall.

The singer will be performing at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Sept. 10, 2022.

Tickets are currently on sale for the tour.

Wallen kicked off his new tour with two sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 9-10 in New York City.

Wallen will be bringing his “Dangerous Tour” to Utah as part of a 54-stop nationwide tour. The country star will be joined by special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet.

During his sold-out performance in New York City, Wallen was excited to play to the massive crowd saying:

“We were supposed to start our tour in Indiana, but the good Lord had other plans, so for 2022, our first show is right here in Madison Square Garden. Make it hard for the next people who come see us on tour.”

