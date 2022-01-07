Morgan County schools canceled due to icy roads

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Morgan County School District has canceled all classes due to icy road conditions on Friday.

Morgan School District officials say “severe icy conditions” are making the commute for school buses unsafe.

The school was aware of the road conditions and originally planned for a late start, but decided against it later in the morning.

Roads will not be cleared before 10. School is canceled for the day. Have a safe weekend. — Morgan School Disctrict (@morgansdschools) January 7, 2022

Snow and wet weather are still expected today for higher elevations and authorities are constantly asking drivers to slow down and drive safely during these times.

Recently, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) released statistics showing a record number of fatalities along Utah roads in 2021.

Utah saw 320 road fatalities this year, which is the highest number recorded since 2002.