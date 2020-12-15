Morgan County fire damages six snowplows

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple crews responded to a fire which damaged six of seven snowplows in the Morgan Public Works garage on Monday night, according to the Morgan County Fire Department.

The garage also sustained serious damage from the fire. Morgan Fire and EMS, Mountain Green Fire Protection District, and the South Weber Fire Department responded to the blaze. The photos below were taken from Morgan County Fire Department.

The fire occurred when one of the snowplows caught fire and the fire spread to the other vehicles in the garage. Firefighters cut the roll up doors with power saws to access the fire and put it out, according to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Firefighters had a hard time finding the fire within the building due to heavy smoke and heat. The post says one firefighter sustained a minor injury, the post says.

Firefighters gained control the fire in under one hour.