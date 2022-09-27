SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! After a sunny and warm start to the week, we’ve got a similar day in store for Tuesday with a couple of subtle changes.

Daytime highs will be roughly 2-3 degrees warmer in northern Utah, taking our daytime highs along the Wasatch Front to the mid and upper 80s, which is roughly 10 degrees above average and only a little shy of the record high in Salt Lake at 91. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, daytime highs will mainly range in the 80s as St. George climbs to the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny up north, but in southern Utah there will be a little more cloud coverage as a southerly flow starts to pull in moisture from the south. Skies will be mostly dry, but a few stray showers can’t be completely ruled out.

The high pressure that has kept our weather quiet shifts even further east going into midweek, resulting in more of a southerly flow as a system approaches from the west. Moisture will increase statewide with the bulk of the moisture being in the southern two-thirds of the state on Wednesday, leading to scattered showers and storm potential. For most of the day, northern Utah will see partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions, but by late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, we’ll see a chance for some wet weather. With the increased moisture, southern Utah’s highs won’t be as warm compared to Tuesday. Up north, highs will be similar to what we get today.

By Thursday a cold front will approach us from the west. This combined with the increased moisture will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern Utah. The best chance will be in the higher terrain, but even for our valleys there will be roughly a 1 in 3 chance for wet weather. This is also when we’ll start to see temperatures ease down. Highs will be about 3-5 degrees cooler on Thursday in northern Utah compared to Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Isolated showers will remain a possibility on Friday with some lingering moisture, but wet weather will favor high terrain and the southern two-thirds of the state. Daytime highs will be closer to seasonal average with most of northern Utah expected to see highs in the 60s and 70s while southern Utah will see mainly 70s and 80s. Moisture levels will continue to dip through the weekend with a northwesterly flow, but we’ll hold onto at least a slight chance for a few high terrain showers through the weekend. In our valleys, it’s shaping up to be a pretty nice weekend with near/slightly above seasonal averages and mostly dry skies. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Warming up more today with more active and cooler weather not too far away.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!