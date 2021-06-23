More Utah cities enact fireworks restrictions

(ABC4) – More Utah cities have enacted bans on fireworks amidst Utah’s drought and high fire danger.

On Tuesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced a citywide ban on Class C fireworks, otherwise known as common fireworks. These are now restricted in the city limits, along with any open burning, until further notice. Smoke bombs and sparklers are also off-limits for the foreseeable future.

Salt Lake City is not the first Utah city to take action against fireworks.

Eagle Mountain, Holladay, and Park City announced restrictions earlier this month. Daybreak postponed its July 2 fireworks display “until a more appropriate time.”

Now, more cities are issuing their own restrictions.

Cottonwood Heights’ mayor and city council recently voted during a special meeting on Monday to enact an ordinance that prohibits fireworks from 1300 E eastward through the end of the year. This does not affect the planned Butlerville Days fireworks display on July 24 “because of adequate fire prevention measures and Unified Fire Authority presence at the event.”

The Midvale City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to prohibit the use of fireworks within city limits through October 15, 2021. According to the city government, this “does not constitute a permanent citywide fireworks prohibition, but an emergency ordinance due to the elevated fire dangers posed by the area’s existing drought conditions.”

North Ogden‘s City Council voted Tuesday to ban all fireworks, with the exception for the Cherry Days fireworks “which will be closely monitored by the fire department.” This ban is in effect until December 1.

“If we all take personal responsibility and follow this ban we will help protect our beautiful lands,” a social media post by the city reads.

Governor Spencer Cox was recently asked why he has not issued a statewide ban on fireworks. In response, he said he had been advised he does not have the legal authority to do so, but expressed his strong support for a ban.

If he had been given the authority, Gov. Cox says he would have implemented the ban already.

Who does have the power? The state legislature, who is unwilling to yield on the issue, according to the governor.

“I’ve told the legislature I think it’s a terrible idea not to have additional restrictions this year. They haven’t shown any interest in doing anything more around that, so we are relying on local governments to put those restrictions in place,” Cox explained.

Currently, a handful of other cities have firework bans in place. To see if fireworks are legal in your area, click here. For Salt Lake County residents, click here.