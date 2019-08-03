More than 100 people evacuated following gas leak in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A gas leak has forced the evacuation of more than 100 people in Salt Lake City.

The gas leak happened near 255 North and 400 West, according to officials.

Officials say 496 units have been affected by the gas leak. All occupants are being temporarily moved over to West high school.

Courtesy of SLC Fire

Courtesy of SLC Fire

Officials say a systematic clearing of the natural gas is being done which is anticipated to take about on to two hours.

The cause of the gas leak has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

