More than 100 letters written to say ‘thank you’ to military members

Two Utah boys are writing more than 100 letters to active and retired military members across the nation as part of their summer project.

Kaden and Carson Kimber have spent over 60 hours writing, stamping and mailing letters to members of the military and say their reason for doing it is because they’re learning about patriotism and want to thank those who risk their lives to keep America free.

“I want to become a part of the military and so did Carson after me,” says 11-year-old Kaden Kimber. “I felt like I wanted to learn more about what it’s like to be in the Airforce or on the ground, or in the Navy.”

With seven letters that have already made their way back to the Kimber boys, they say that’s the reward of spending the long hours writing.

“They’ve been around the world,” says 9-year-old Carson Kimber. “This one says he’s been to Orlando for 8 weeks and San Diego.”

Sherrie Kimber, the boys’ mother says the idea came about while watching the news and hearing about police officers who were killed.

“I asked them a simple question and said what are you going to do about it and that kind of opened it up to this,” Sherrie Kimber says.

In 2016, they held a lemonade stand to raise money for children of fallen officers. In 2017, they wrote officers in all 50 states. And in 2018, they collected and donated 1,000 books to distribute to 10 schools.

“As a mother, I don’t have to wonder if my kids are going to make a difference,” Sherrie Kimber says. “And that’s a very humbling experience to see that they already are.”

While Kaden and Carson have almost completed their goal, they say they’ll continue writing if military members want to write them, or a family of a military member wants the boys to send a letter.

The Kimber family hopes others will join in writing military members with them. To learn how to help, contact them through their Facebook page.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: