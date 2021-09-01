More than 100 employers hiring at Utah Department of Workforce Services virtual job fair

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is looking to get people back to work. They are hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday, September 2, with over 100 employers expected to be in attendance.

The employers are looking to fill hundreds of jobs statewide.

“We know that many employers in hospitality, retail, construction and other industries are experiencing a substantial labor shortage,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “For anyone considering changing jobs or career paths or looking to reenter the workforce, now is a great time.”

Job opening at the job fair include: retail, transportation, government, education, hospitality, manufacturing, and more. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume.

Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. For a complete list of employers and to pre-register, go to jobs.utah.gov.