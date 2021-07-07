More record-setting heat expected in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The heat continues for us this afternoon as we are expecting to see some record setting heat this afternoon.

Under the extremely hot high pressure system, temperatures around the Great Basin will be near or above the triple digit mark.

We also continue to be under sunny to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, and boy oh boy will shade be at a premium today.

There are heat advisories and excessive heat warnings throughout our area for the next few days. Heat illness will be something to keep an eye out for as with our overnight lows being pretty warm, relief will be minimal at best.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if and when you are outdoors. Finding the nearest cooling center to get a quick cooldown will be needed if you do not have central air in your home or apartment.

Under the mostly sunny to sunny skies that we have, we can expect record high temperatures in parts of Northern Utah and eastern Nevada. Highs will range around the upper 90s and 100s.

While everywhere else may not see record setting heat today, that does not mean we are spared from the triple digits or upper 90s. It definitely will be a day that the AC unit and ice cold water will be your best friends.

Lows overnight are expected to stay warm as we have some cloud cover building overnight, trapping in our heat and keeping most of us in the 70s and 80s.

In short, we expect to stay hot and sunny for the day, so being inside and staying cool should be in the plan for this afternoon and evening.

With high heat continuing, be sure to stay ahead of all the weather happenings in Utah and the Great Basin with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online with the Pinpoint Weather team. We are There4You.