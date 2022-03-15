PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly a month after 20,000 people signed a petition opposing the proposed Parley’s Canyon air mine, another group has spoken out denouncing the proposed air mine.

The Central Wasatch Commission (CWC) issued a statement on Tuesday opposing Tree Farm LLC’s proposed open-air mine in Parley’s Canyon.

The CWC says the proposed open-air mining site lies within the geographic boundaries and area of great interest for the CWC causing several cities to be concerned about the negative impacts on the air quality, watershed, visitor experience, visual quality, flora, and fauna of an open-air mine in Parleys Canyon.

According to the CWC, the fugitive dust emissions from proposed mining uses in Parleys Canyon have the potential to contaminate the Salt Lake City regional watershed and neighboring reservoirs posing a considerable threat to the health, safety, and general welfare of Salt Lake Valley residents and water users.

The added demand for water usage at the mine will put a greater strain on the water system and deliver it to water customers. Additional mining emissions will have a negative impact on the regional air quality by adding harmful particulates to the airshed. Massive landscapes and ecosystems can potentially be harmed, impacting the native wildlife, a press release states.

“The overall potential negative impacts from this project would lead to the deterioration of a prominent gateway into the Salt Lake Valley and on the quality of life to the region,” said the CWC.

The proposed air mine is outlined across a span of 344 pages in a document belonging to Utah’s Division of Oil, Gas and Mining.

The Central Wasatch Commission is an inter-governmental entity with jurisdictions in the Town of Alta, the Town of Brighton, Cottonwood Heights, Millcreek City, Park City, Salt Lake City, Sandy City, Summit County, with the Utah Transit Authority and Metropolitan District of Salt Lake and Sandy as ex-officio members.