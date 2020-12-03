More monoliths materialize across the world…as memes

(ABC4) – After the Utah desert monolith took the world by storm, more monoliths are materializing out of thin air across the world- but as memes.
Following the discovery of the original monolith on November 18, in a remote area of the Utah desert, crowds have been flocking to sneak a peek.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, BLM, a relatively large number of people showed up to the site.
“The structure received national and international interest and sparked a dialogue regarding who installed it and what it symbolized, generating widespread attention,” reads a BLM press release.
Since the viral mystery has began, the structure has been materializing everywhere… as memes.
Social influencers and notable brands are getting creative and sharing their own monolith discoveries:
The monolith was even given the honor of giving a TEDTalk.
The monolith apparently even made it way over to India, replacing the Taj mahal.
Budweiser decided to reveal the true nature of the monolith.
Tetris joined in on the fun with four monoliths.
McDonald’s claimed the monolith was actually a drive-thru intercom; inviting other companies to place an order.
However others may interpret the strange structure, one thing is for sure, to truly understand the monolith you must embody it first, “BE the monolith!” shares Spongebob Squarepants.
- Salt Lake Scam Warning: Now criminals are impersonating police charities and other agencies
- New Utah based Breeze Airways to recruit flight attendants from UVU
- Australian family returns home to find koala in their Christmas tree
- $908B plan best hope for COVID-19 relief before end of year
- Lawmakers react to President Trump’s most recent assault on the election