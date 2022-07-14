SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man driving a moped was killed Thursday afternoon after crashing into a car downtown.

Police say the crash happened around 4:33 p.m. near 555 East 400 South.

All westbound traffic on 400 South at 600 East is currently shut down.

Detectives believe the driver of the moped crashed into the car while traveling westbound on the sidewalk on 400 South. The car was stopped, waiting to turn westbound onto 400 South out of the business.

Lifesaving efforts were given to the man operating the moped, but the driver died on the scene, police say.

This is the second fatal crash of the day.

Earlier around 1:59 p.m., police received reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash near the Salt Lake International Airport.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, found the man, and provided immediate life-saving efforts but the driver died on the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the driver lost control of the car while traveling westbound on 2100 North.

The car then left the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop a long distance away. Detectives believed speed played a factor in the crash, and say the investigation is in the early stages.

No other information about the two crashes has been released.