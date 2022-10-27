PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A moose sighting in a Park City woman’s backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.

Michelle Koskovich sent in a video of a baby moose playing with her backyard swing.

And though adorable, note the mama moose standing closely nearby.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources said this time of year moose are more dangerous.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Males can be more aggressive during the breeding season which is around this time of year. Females can be more aggressive when they’re having their babies or if they have a baby calf with them and so that’s something to be aware of,” said DWR public information officer Faith Heaton Jolley.

And they’re more likely to travel into towns.

DWR said the recent heavy snow brought down big game animals like moose, dear and even cougars into cities looking for food.

“Moose in particular, if they’re not relocated out of an area they can often stay there for a long time,” Jolley said.

DWR said you don’t need to call them for deer or cougars unless the cougar attacks an animal in your area. But you should call DWR if you see a moose in your neighborhood.

“Sometimes [it may] potentially lead to them injuring someone else and damaging property. We’ve had instances, especially in Park City, where they’ve scraped up vehicles and things like that,” Jolley said.

Overall, experts said the best thing you can do is keep your distance, especially when it comes to moose. DWR said these animals are easily spooked and become aggressive around pets, so avoid feeding animals or herding them both for your safety and theirs.

“Looking at your yard and seeing if there’s anything enticing to provide either food or shelter for wildlife and trying to eliminate those things so you’re not unknowingly drawing them to your yard is a good idea,” Jolley said.

Michelle said she’s planning on removing her swing so wildlife doesn’t get stuck. DWR has a full list of safety tips here.