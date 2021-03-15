Moose caught wandering Centerville neighborhood, tranquilized

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A moose was caught wandering a Centerville neighborhood, Sunday morning.

On March 14, the Centerville Police Department was dispatched to 200 east and 1100 north in Centerville for reports of a moose taking a stroll around the area at 8:00 a.m.

According to Lt. Allen Ackerson from Centerville PD, the Division of Wildlife Resources was then called to help relocate the 900-pound bull moose.

Ackerson says soon after DWR arrived, the moose was tranquilized and transported back into the mountains in a habitat where it will do better.

Officials say the moose was released on public land in Morgan County.