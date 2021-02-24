Montana woman arrested after authorities find drugs hidden in peanut butter jars

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in Washington County after authorities stopped her for traveling in the wrong direction and found her possession of drugs.

A probable cause statement says 55-year-old Cynthia Ceynar was arrested on Sunday for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On Sunday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on the off-ramp of I-15 northbound exit 10 for wrong-way driving.

The deputy says that while he was speaking with Ceynar, he “observed her behavior to be erratic and all over the place.” After noticing her grinding to jaw and her pupils to be non-responsive to his flashlight, the deputy says he “recognized the observations as signs of drug use.”

When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Ceynar allegedly glanced a large duffel bag several times before saying no.

The probable cause statement says the deputy found Ceynar had a small bag of a crystallin substance “consistent in appearance to Methamphetamine and a glass bulb/stem style pipe, commonly seen for smoking Methamphetamine.”

The deputy then says he searched Ceynar’s vehicle and found a jar containing what appeared to be raw marijuana and another small bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. He also reports finding three jars of peanut butter that had been tampered with.

Inside the jars, the deputy says he found a bag containing a large amount of what appeared to be methamphetamine. A fourth jar was also located containing the same thing.

When questioned about the jars, Ceynar allegedly said the methamphetamine in the jars were hers and that she had traveled from Montana to Los Angeles to buy it with $12,000 she saved from selling other methamphetamine.

The probable cause statement says Ceynar also told the deputy she intended to return to Montana and sell the drug “in varying quantities.”

In total, the probable cause statement says Ceynar was found in possession of over two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.