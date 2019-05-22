Montana trooper to return home after 9-week recovery
Palmer was flown to University Hospital to receive Level I trauma care
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was wounded in the line of duty spent weeks recovering at University Hospital in Salt Lake City.
After nine weeks, Trooper Wade Palmer will return home and transition to his next phase of care.
Hear from his doctors:
Palmer, 35, was critically injured in Missoula, Montana on March 15. He was shot in the neck, face, and head, after locating the suspect involved in an earlier shooting that injured two and killed one.
He was transported to Saint Patrick Hospital in Montana in critical condition and eventually flown to University Hospital to receive Level I trauma care.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Wade is coming home,” said Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Tom Butler. “From the very beginning, he has received the best possible medical care and I know that it saved his life. Words cannot express my gratitude to all of the health care providers in Missoula and Salt Lake City who have cared for him during these past two months. Wade has a long road ahead, but I am glad that he will be traveling that road here in Montana with his family, friends, and fellow troopers at his side.”
His care team at University of Utah Health, family members, Montana Department of Justice, University Police and Utah Highway Patrol will gather Wednesday morning to celebrate Palmer's recovery and wish him well as he returns home to his family and life in Montana.
“Wade will be welcomed home to Montana as a hero,” Attorney General Fox said.
In the following days, Trooper Palmer will begin outpatient therapy as his recovery continues.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
Tornadoes flip campers, damage homes in Southern Plains
At abortion clinics, new laws sow confusion, uncertainty
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
New Coke, from 1985, makes comeback with 'Stranger Things'
More Local News Stories
-
Utah poised to become industry leader in CBD and hemp production
In order to go from plant life to pain relief for suffering patients, Bugbee goes through a weeding out process, finding the best condition for the right variety plant with high CBD and low THC levels (no more than .3%).
A big part of the research is daylight hours and lighting.
In the future, extracting CBD oil will look similar to this process on a much larger scale. Doucette is in a constant cycle: grind, extract, analyze as Bugbee's batches of hemp arrive.Read the Full Article
-
‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.
Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man.
“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 6:53 p.m. a 29-year-old female driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 1300 North to northbound Redwood Road when she failed to yield and was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck.
The woman is said to have been pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss