Montana man found dead after rolling van on I-15 a day after calling 911 for a medical incident

HOLDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 75-year-old man from Montana was killed after losing control of his van on I-15 near Holden Monday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, Fred E. Baker of Deer Lodge, Montana was traveling south on I-15 when he lost control and began weaving back and forth across the roadway. The vehicle left the road to the right and the driver began to steer back to the left, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its wheels.

No one saw the crash, but a passerby stopped to check on the vehicle and found Baker dead in the driver’s seat.

Troopers later learned they were contacted by Baker Sunday evening while he was in Nephi due to a medical incident while driving. Baker refused transportation to a medical facility for additional observation.

Based on that information, and investigation into the crash, deputies believe a medical incident occurred again, leading to the driver going off the roadway.

What others are clicking on: