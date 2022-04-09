SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Monster Jam, the “adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring the most famous trucks in the world,” that is, “monster trucks,” is hosting its first-ever stadium competition in Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, April 30.

Monster Jam is celebrating is 30th anniversary this year, featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will also be held at the event, giving fans the experience of seeing the massive trucks up close, meeting their favorite drivers and crews, and snapping a few pictures in some family-friendly fun.

The 12,000 pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion, which is scheduled for May 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

The Stadium Series will feature 12 athletes, capable of performing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 mph.

The Pit Party will be held from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., and the main event will be held at 7 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets to see the spectacle at Rice-Eccles Stadium, located at 451 S 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112.