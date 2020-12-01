Monster Jam is back! This is how to get tickets to the Salt Lake City return

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the coronavirus pandemic began, Monster Jam is making its return!

From January 8-10, fans will have five opportunities to see the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Tickets start at $20, and most Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase tickets in advance starting December 1, while tickets will go on sale for the general public on December 8. Fans can still sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale code.

In order to meet health expectations, Monster Jam has implemented enhanced health measures to ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to the modern live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at Vivint Arena to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. As an additional precaution for fans, face coverings are required for those age 2 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law.

Salt Lake City fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The all-star truck lineup includes the legendary Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson. Krysten’s brother and fan-favorite Adam Anderson trades his black and green wrecking machine for Megalodon, the truck that redefined the phrase “jumping the shark” and set the Guinness World Record title for the most monster trucks jumped by a monster truck.

DATES AND TIMES