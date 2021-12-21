Monster Jam coming to Salt Lake City Jan. 7-9

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Monster Jam Arena Championship West is returning to Salt Lake City Jan. 7-9. at Vivint Arena.

Monster Jam will be celebrating its 30th anniversary as well as hosting its first-ever Sunday show.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will return to Salt Lake on both Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

(Courtesy of Monster Jam)

(Courtesy of Monster Jam)

(Courtesy of Monster Jam)

(Courtesy of Monster Jam)

(Courtesy of Monster Jam)

(Courtesy of Monster Jam)

The 12,000-pound trucks will be competing in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions. The winner will receive a bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion in May 2022, Orlando.

The black and green “Grave Digger” truck will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The show will also feature Kaylyn Migues, driver of “Jailbird,” one of the youngest female Monster Jam drivers who followed in her father’s footsteps as he is the driver of Nitro Menace.

(Courtesy of Monster Jam)

The events will take place as follows:

Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm (Pit Party open from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:00 pm (Pit Party open from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm)

The event will be held at Vivint Arena, 301 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Click here for tickets.