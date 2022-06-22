SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have weather changes on deck today. Heat builds back in Northern Utah, while Southern Utah is facing a chance of thunderstorms. Daytime highs will make it into the upper 80s and low 90s along the Wasatch Front, with several 80s in Central and Eastern Utah. Moab, St. George and Lake Powell will hit the 90s but will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with increased cloud cover and moisture influx.

This is all thanks to our southerly flow returning with an upper-level low pressure will set up shop to our southwest, and the dome of high pressure to the East. This setup will stay almost stationary for the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend. We can expect to see isolated to scattered showers and storms in southern Utah.

The best chance of the moisture tomorrow will be in southeastern Utah with the best wet weather chance being east of I-15 & south of I-70, but we can’t rule out southwestern Utah and all the way up to the HWY 6 corridor. In southwestern & eastern Utah north of Moab, isolated dry storms can’t be ruled out which could result in additional fires.

With thunderstorm potential returning, this means flash flood potential will exist across our National Parks and popular hiking spots in Southern and Eastern Utah. This includes Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, the Swell and Grand Staircase. Plan accordingly and don’t risk it, especially if you have hiking plans in slot canyons.

We also could see times of heavy rainfall today and tomorrow in southeastern Utah. Moisture will continue to surge northward over the coming days given our setup. By late Thursday into Friday, that moisture could find its way into northern Utah which could lead to isolated to scattered shower/storm activity along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back.

Another product of southerly flow will be increasing heat, as daytime highs plateau above average for the remainder of the week into the weekend. Models are hinting we could see moisture continue to move in through the weekend, so right now there is a slight chance of a storm in the northern half of the state for the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Sunshine in northern Utah with more heat with increasing storm chances in southern Utah today!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!