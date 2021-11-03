Monoclonal antibody treatment coming to St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – U.S. Military medical personnel are learning how to operate equipment to help patients needing monoclonal antibody treatments in St. George.

“This is the medical world’s war, is what we call it, this is our war, this is what we trained to do, our whole lives,” says U.S. Airforce Major, Laura Ivey-Glines.

The FDA-approved therapy takes about two hours and according to health officials, the treatment targets COVID-19 proteins and prevents them from attaching to human cells.

“To alleviate the pressure that the ER and the ICU have seen so we can get patients with COVID in here, get them treated and get them back home,” says Ivey-Glines.

This is the state’s second site to provide this treatment, the other in Murray is free to those testing positive for COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

“Recognizing that all of our hospitals are also facing some staffing shortages, we too did not want to take away from the current healthcare system and those providers to have them come and do this specific project because if we take a nurse out of a hospital, that takes them off that floor, off that bedside to do this,” says Brett Cross of the state’s health department.

Officials are asking people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the past 10 days to fill out an online form on the state’s coronavirus website to see if they qualify for the therapy.

“We have a need here In the state of Utah, to assist in delivering this antibody therapy that is saving lives, people are doing better, the chances of you dying are less, all those things are being proven if you get this therapy,” says Cross.

Treatment will be available starting next week Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.