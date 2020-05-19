Momma moose and newborn claves safe after getting mixed up in traffic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol returned a momma moose and her two calves, just hours old reunited after getting mixed up in traffic.

UHP troopers say the three got a little mixed up and separated in traffic up in Summit County. Troopers were able to clear of the roadways and reunite the three.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story