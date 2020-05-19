SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol returned a momma moose and her two calves, just hours old reunited after getting mixed up in traffic.
UHP troopers say the three got a little mixed up and separated in traffic up in Summit County. Troopers were able to clear of the roadways and reunite the three.
