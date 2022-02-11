Mom shares story on son’s brain complications from COVID-19

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – For 2 years now we’ve heard the long-lasting effects covid-19 has on adults and children, but in some cases, like Dax Terry a 12-year-old from Pleasant Grove causing severe complications.

Mother, Grace Terry spoke with ABC4 about the conditions he’s facing “so what they’re explaining to me at the hospital is it can have other neurological problems.”

Terry says doctors told her teen was diagnosed with “COVID induced pediatric cerebelitis – and it’s causing a loss of full control of bodily movements.

She says a few days after Christmas, 2021, Dax started complaining of feeling dizzy, she noticed his speech was slurred and he was having difficulty walking.

Two weeks prior she says Dax was feeling sick and was taken in for a COVID test and was negative. However, she says at the time he was diagnosed with the flu. “He was throwing up and sick for about three days,” says Terry.

She says he was first taken to a nearby hospital in Utah County, at one point says doctors examined him and thought he may have suffered a stroke.

Eventually she says he was transported to a pediatric hospital in Salt Lake City where the diagnosis continued and unfortunately conditions got worse.

“I’m aware of the risks from covid but i had no idea that it could damage someone’s brain like a brain injury” says Terry.

Doctors re-tested him for COVID, this time he was positive, Terry says doctors also ran an MRI and discovered inflammation on his brain stem.

“He was having seizures, delusion, hallucinations, medication reactions, vertigo” Terry explains.

Terry says doctors told her because the condition is so rare and with little research on this specific condition treating him has been a challenge but have been giving him steroids to help the inflammation.

In early 2021, Primary Children’s Hospital conducted a study on a similar condition called M-I-S-C that’s the multi-system inflammatory syndrome found in children.



A condition where different body parts can become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidney, and brain.



Dr. Ngan Truong at U of U Health/Primary Children’s Hospital explains how parents may “have this previously healthy child who then is in the intensive care unit, or in the hospital for the first time ever. And so, I think it’s a very jarring experience.”





In the case of Dax Terry he remains in rehabilitation, but Grace says when he’s released doctors tell her that he’ll most likely be in a wheelchair – prompting a potential financial burden as they may have to re-locate to accommodate his circumstances.

“I can’t leave him home, there’s no way he’s not able to walk he has no coordination” says Terry.

She says right now neither she or Dax is vaccinated but after this experience, she considering getting the shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control half of kids who are eligible for the COVID, vaccine have yet to get the shot.



Doctors say it could take up to a year before Dax recovers.

In the meantime, Grace Terry says a family friend has set up a go fund me to help with medical expenses incurred.